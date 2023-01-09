Siakam closed Sunday's 117-105 win over Portland with 27 points (8-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes.
Siakam led Portland in scoring while finishing three points short of the 30-point mark. Siakam has posted at least 25 points in 16 games this year, including in three of his last five outings.
