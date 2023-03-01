Siakam accumulated 20 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-98 win over the Bulls.

Siakam led the Raptors in scoring and rebounds while finishing two boards shy of a double-double performance in Tuesday's win. Siakam has posted at least 20 points and eight rebounds in three straight contests.