Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Tops 30 again in loss

Siakam scored a game-high 33 points (11-22 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Celtics.

The Raptors have wasted little time in figuring out who the focal point of their offense will be in the wake of Kawhi Leonard's departure. Siakam has topped 30 points in each of the season's first two games, something he did only five times in 80 games last year, and the 2018-19 Most Improved Player Award winner doesn't look like he's done improving.