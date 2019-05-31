Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Torches the Warriors in Game 1 win

Siakam ended with 32 points (14-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 victory over the Warriors.

Siakam was the best player on the floor Thursday, leading the Raptors to their first ever NBA Finals victory. On a night Kawhi Leonard struggled with an ongoing leg injury, it was Siakam who stepped up on both ends of the floor, including a playoff career-high 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting. The Warriors are going to have to make some adjustments prior to Game 2 with Draymond Green the player likely to find himself guarding Siakam. Numbers such as this are going to be tough to replicate moving forward but with Kevin Durant (calf) likely out once again, Siakam certainly poses a threat in terms of matchups.