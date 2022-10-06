Siakam scored 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes Wednesday in a 125-119 win over Boston.

Siakam was one of a trio of Raptors to tie for the team lead with 13 points. He upped his playing time by seven minutes over the preseason opener as he gears up for another season as a focal point of Toronto's offense. Siakam led the team with 22.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season and added a career-high 5.3 assists per contest.