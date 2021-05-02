Siakam tallied 15 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and three steals in a loss to the Jazz on Saturday.

Siakam has struggled from the field a bit of late -- he's made just 31.1 percent of his field-goal tries over his past three games -- but the 27-year-old made up for a ho-hum scoring line by tying his season high in steals and collecting seven boards. He didn't dish any assists Saturday but is still in line for a career-best mark with a per-game average of 4.5 dimes on the campaign. Siakam is also averaging 20.6 points, 7.1 boards and 1.1 steals.