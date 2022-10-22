Siakam ended with 37 points (15-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 12 rebounds and 11 assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 109-105 loss to the Nets.

The 28-year-old put together an incredible night in Brooklyn en route to his fourth career triple-double, but Toronto got only nine total points from its bench and Siakam's efforts were wasted. He vowed in the offseason to become a top-five player in the NBA, and so far through two games this season he's off to an excellent start toward that goal.