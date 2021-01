Siakam had 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in Monday's 112-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

It took only one quarter for Siakam to reach the 10-point mark Monday. He was quite efficient in rebounding during this four-game road trip, averaging 9.5 rebounds. Siakam's assist tally Monday was rather surprising, considering he averaged 4.5 assists across his first eight games of the season.