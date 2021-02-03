Siakam added 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes in Tuesday's 123-108 victory against the Magic.

Siakam followed up his back-to-back 30-point performances with quiet night on Tuesday, though Fred VanVleet's 54-point performance may have had something to do with it. While Siakam wasn't scoring, he did finish second on the team with eight assists and is averaging a career-high 4.5 assists per game this season.