Siakam (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Siakam exited Saturday's matchup with Memphis with a strained left shoulder and will remain sidelined Tuesday. Kyle Lowry (rest), Fred VanVleet (rest) and OG Anunoby (calf) are among the other players sidelined for the Raptors.
