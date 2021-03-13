Siakam (COVID-19 protocols) isn't expected to be available Sunday at Chicago, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The 26-year-old is missing his fifth straight game Saturday against the Hornets, and the absence is expected to extend to six contests Sunday. Siakam is one of five Toronto players sidelined due to the health and safety protocols, and none of them are expected to return against the Bulls. Their next chance to return to action will be Wednesday at Detroit.