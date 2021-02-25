Siakam recorded five points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds in the Raptors' 116-108 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Siakam had a very underwhelming performance, scoring a season-low five points while also grabbing a season-low two rebounds. Additionally, he didn't play in the fourth quarter leading to a season-low 24 minutes. Despite the rough night, the forward is still having a great month of February, averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.