Siakam racked up 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 42 minutes during Friday's 117-110 loss to Philadelphia.
Siakam's scoring was inconsistent in March, partially due to poor three-point shooting (25.9 percent). However, his floor remains high due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet. Closing out the month, he averaged 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 37.7 minutes.
