Siakam (back) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game versus the Jazz.

Siakam was also able to participate in the morning shootaround, so it sounds like he'll be getting the green light to return from a one-game absence. If Siakam is cleared, there could be less opportunities for Dennis Schroder and Jalen McDaniels based on the rotation the Raptors used against the Clippers on Wednesday.