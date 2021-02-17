Siakam posted 23 points (8-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 win over the Bucks.

Siakam posted his seventh double-double of the season Tuesday, and it marked his third double-double of the season with at least six assists. The performance adds to a great streak of games that Siakam has been on. In the six games prior to Tuesday, Siakam was averaging 24.5 points on 17.8 shots, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks.