Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Well-rounded stat line in win
Siakam totaled 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a block across 30 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Knicks on Monday.
Siakam produced yet another well-rounded stat line in Monday's win. Games like this are fairly common for Siakam who is averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.
