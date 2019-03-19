Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Well-rounded stat line in win

Siakam totaled 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a block across 30 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Knicks on Monday.

Siakam produced yet another well-rounded stat line in Monday's win. Games like this are fairly common for Siakam who is averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.