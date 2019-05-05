Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Will be game-time call
Siakam (leg) will be a game-time call for Sunday's Game 4 against the Sixers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Siakam was initially considered doubtful so this is a step in the right direction, but his status likely won't be fully clarified until closer to tip.
