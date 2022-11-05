Siakam strained his groin in Friday's matchup with the Mavericks and will not return, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Siakam accumulated 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds six assists and one steal across 31 minutes before exiting the contest. His availability for Sunday's game against the Bulls is uncertain, but some combination of Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko would be th prime beneficiaries if he ultimately misses some time.