Siakam (rest) isn't listed on the Raptors' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Siakam didn't play in Sunday's regular-season finale for rest purposes, but as expected, he'll be available for Toronto's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Bulls. Across 71 regular-season appearances, the seventh-year forward averaged career highs in points (24.2) and assists (5.8) to go along with 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 37.4 minutes per game.