Siakam (rest) isn't listed on the Raptors' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Siakam didn't play in Sunday's regular-season finale for rest purposes, but as expected, he'll be available for Toronto's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Bulls. Across 71 regular-season appearances, the seventh-year forward averaged career highs in points (24.2) and assists (5.8) to go along with 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 37.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Records double-double•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Paces team with 36 points•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Up-and-down scoring continues•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Records double-double Sunday•