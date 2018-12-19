Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Will play Wednesday

Siakam (back) will play Wednesday against the Pacers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Siakam missed Toronto's most recent game due to a back injury, but it'll be just a one-game absence for the forward. His presence will be especially needed against Indiana, as the Raptors will be down Kyle Lowry (thigh), Serge Ibaka (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (thumb).

