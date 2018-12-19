Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Will play Wednesday
Siakam (back) will play Wednesday against the Pacers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Siakam missed Toronto's most recent game due to a back injury, but it'll be just a one-game absence for the forward. His presence will be especially needed against Indiana, as the Raptors will be down Kyle Lowry (thigh), Serge Ibaka (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (thumb).
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Considered day-to-day•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Solid complementary production•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Sets new career high in assists•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...