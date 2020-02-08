Play

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Will return Friday

Siakam (eye) is available to return to Friday's game against the Pacers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Siakam exited the contest prior to halftime after getting poked in the eye. He was subsequently given a questionable designation in regards to a potential return. It turns out the issue was not serious and he has been cleared to play.

