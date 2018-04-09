Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Will start for Ibaka
Siakam will start Monday's game against Toronto.
With Serge Ibaka resting, Siakam will move into the starting five at power forward, where he could be in for a slight increase in minutes. Siakam played 29 minutes in Sunday's win over Orlando, finishing with four points, nine rebounds and four assists.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Collects 10 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Provides useful line in limited minutes•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Fills box score in limited run•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Reaches double figures for fourth straight game•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Provides well-rounded line•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores bench-leading 17 points Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....