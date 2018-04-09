Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Will start for Ibaka

Siakam will start Monday's game against Toronto.

With Serge Ibaka resting, Siakam will move into the starting five at power forward, where he could be in for a slight increase in minutes. Siakam played 29 minutes in Sunday's win over Orlando, finishing with four points, nine rebounds and four assists.

