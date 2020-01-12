Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Will start Sunday on minutes limit
Siakam (groin) will start at power forward Sunday against the Spurs but will be subject to an unspecified minutes limit, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Since Siakam had missed the Raptors' previous 11 games with the groin injury, he won't be subjected to a full workload in his return, though he may see enough run for fantasy managers to justify activating him right away. Before getting hurt, Siakam was well on his way to earning his first All-Star nod, averaging 25.1 points, 8.0 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.5 triples, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 36.7 minutes. With Norman Powell (shoulder) also joining Siakam in the starting five following an extended absence, Terence Davis and Patrick McCaw will move to the bench.
