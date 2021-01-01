Siakam won't dress for Thursday's game against the Knicks for a non-injury related reason, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

Siakam was surprisingly left out of the Raptors' starting five Thursday, but he was still listed as active by the team. However, he'll reportedly be in street clothes for the contest, so he won't appear on the floor. Norman Powell will start in his place against the Knicks, and it's not yet clear whether Siakam could return against the Pelicans on Saturday.