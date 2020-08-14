Siakam was ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets for rest.

Siakam put up 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Sixers, and that will be his final regular season game with the Raptors set to take on the Nets in the first round of the playoffs next week. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet will also rest, while OG Anunoby (knee) and Serge Ibaka (knee) are doubtful, leaving the reserves to fill most of Toronto's minutes Friday.