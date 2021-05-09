Siakam exited Saturday's game against Memphis early with a left shoulder strain and will not return.
Siakam played 30 minutes before leaving the court due to the shoulder injury but he's officially done for the night. He finished with 18 points, three rebounds and four assists. Depending on the extent of the injury, his next chance to return will come Tuesday against the Clippers.
