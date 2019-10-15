Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Absent from practice
McCaw (knee) was unable to practice Tuesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
McCaw went down with a knee injury during Sunday's exhibition against the Bulls, though head coach Nick Nurse expects him to be back as soon as Wednesday, per Lewenberg. McCaw will be considered a game-time decision for Friday's preseason finale against Brooklyn.
