Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Active for Game 6

McCaw (personal) is active for Saturday's Game 6 against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Murphy previously indicated that McCaw had rejoined the team but was still listed as out for Saturday, though that no longer appears to be the case. Regardless, McCaw is unlikely to play a significant role as he hasn't seen game action since May 9 and averaged only 5.1 minutes in the playoffs before missing time due to the personal matter.