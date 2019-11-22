Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Ahead of schedule
McCaw (knee) is pain-free and moving well following early-November knee surgery, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
McCaw's original timetable was set to have him be re-evaluated in early December. He's reportedly ahead of schedule but remains without a clear target return date.
