Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Available to play Friday
Patrick McCaw is available for Friday's game against the Hornets.
McCaw will suit up to play for the first time since missing Toronto's last three contests due to an illness. The 24-year-old is unlikely to provide much, considering he's averaged just 3.5 points in his previous eight games played.
