Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Cleared for contact
McCaw (knee) was cleared to return to contact-based drills in practice Saturday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
This was a nice improvement for McCaw, who will be able to return to contact-based drills in the Raptors' next practice session, this upcoming Thursday. He's battled the fallout from a left knee surgery throughout the season and has been held to just two games. Once he's able to string together a couple of practices, and presumably not suffer any setbacks, it will become more realistic for McCaw to return to game action.
