Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Could play Thursday
McCaw (nose) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Cavaliers.
McCaw has missed four straight games due to a broken nose, but it's possible he makes his return Thursday. More information may arrive following the Raptors' morning shootaround.
