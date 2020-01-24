Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Could return Sunday
The Raptors are optimistic that McCaw (nose) will be ready to return for Sunday's game against San Antonio, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
McCaw has already been ruled out for Friday's matchup due to a broken nose, but he'll be re-evaluated Saturday to determine his availability moving forward. Expect an update to emerge in the coming days.
