Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Dealing with broken nose
McCaw sustained a fractured nose during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia and won't travel with the team to New York on Thursday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
The 24-year-old's status for Friday's matchup with the Knicks is in doubt as he'll visit a specialist in Toronto on Thursday, though he has yet to be officially ruled out. The 24-year-old sustained the injury shortly after taking the court in the second quarter Wednesday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...