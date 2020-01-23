Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Dealing with broken nose

McCaw sustained a fractured nose during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia and won't travel with the team to New York on Thursday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The 24-year-old's status for Friday's matchup with the Knicks is in doubt as he'll visit a specialist in Toronto on Thursday, though he has yet to be officially ruled out. The 24-year-old sustained the injury shortly after taking the court in the second quarter Wednesday.