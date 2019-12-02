Play

Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Does live work Monday

McCaw (knee) was able to participate in some live work in Monday's practice but remains a ways away from returning, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

McCaw has missed all but two games this season as he continues to recover from knee surgery. While it's an encouraging sign, McCaw still doesn't have a clear timetable for return and will likely miss another couple of weeks.

