McCaw (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) didn't leave the bench Wednesday in the Raptors' 116-112 loss to the Pistons.

Though McCaw cleared the NBA's health and safety protocol ahead of Wednesday's game, he remained outside of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, as has often been the case when he's been healthy this season. Toronto is expected to get back OG Anunoby (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) for Friday's game against the Jazz, which will only make it more difficult for McCaw to find minutes.