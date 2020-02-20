Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Doubtful with illness
McCaw is considered doubtful for Friday's game against Phoenix due to an illness.
McCaw fell ill as the All-Star break nears its close, and the Raptors are not expecting to have him available when they resume play Friday night. Assuming he does sit, McCaw should be considered day-to-day as Sunday's home matchup with Indiana approaches.
