Play

Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Doubtful with illness

McCaw is considered doubtful for Friday's game against Phoenix due to an illness.

McCaw fell ill as the All-Star break nears its close, and the Raptors are not expecting to have him available when they resume play Friday night. Assuming he does sit, McCaw should be considered day-to-day as Sunday's home matchup with Indiana approaches.

More News
Our Latest Stories