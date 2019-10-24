Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Downgraded to doubtful
McCaw (knee) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Celtics.
McCaw missed the season opener with a knee injury, and while he was originally expected to return for Friday's contest, that no longer appears to be the case. Assuming McCaw remains sidelined, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet should continue to handle the majority of point guard duties, with Norman Powell seeing extra time at shooting guard as a result.
