Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Enters starting lineup

McCaw is starting Friday's game against Washington, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

McCaw is set to draw his first start of the season with Pascal Siakam (groin) and Norman Powell (shoulder) both out indefinitely. McCaw is averaging three points, two rebounds and 1.7 assists over six contests this year.

