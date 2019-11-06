Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Having surgery, out several weeks

McCaw (knee) will undergo surgery and is expected to miss "several weeks", Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A left knee injury has been bothering McCaw since mid-October. Though he's appeared in two regular-season games, it's apparently been decided that surgery is the best route. His timetable for a return is somewhat vague, and updates will likely be provided as he hits milestones in his recovery.

More News
Our Latest Stories