Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Heads to bench

McCaw will shift to the bench for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

McCaw's move to the bench will likely be accompanied by a steady downturn in playing time after the swingman tied his season high with 43 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 112-110 overtime win over the Hornets, during which he put up 13 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal. With Norman Powell (shoulder) and Pascal Siakam (groin) putting an end to multi-week absences, McCaw may only be needed to fill a bit role in coach Nick Nurse's rotation.