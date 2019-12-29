Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Impresses against Celtics
McCaw had 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3PT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 win at the Celtics.
McCaw has started each of Toronto's last five games, and this was by far his best output of the season since he came quite close from reaching a triple-double. The combo guard should remain in the starting unit ahead of Sunday's game at home against the Thunder, and another performance close to what he did Saturday could increase his upside moving forward.
