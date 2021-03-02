McCaw has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The 25-year-old is one of five Toronto players sidelined for Wednesday's contest due to the COVID-19 protocols, and the group is also expected to miss Thursday's contest at Boston, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic. McCaw has played 19 total minutes in three appearances since returning to action Feb. 19, so his absence will affect the Raptors depth more than anything.