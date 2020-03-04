Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Late addition to starting lineup
McCaw will start at shooting guard in Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The Raptors had confirmed their starting lineup but opted to alter it minutes before tip-off by going small and inserting McCaw in the first-unit. He has averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across 31.4 minutes in 11 starts this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...