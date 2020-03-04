Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Late addition to starting lineup

McCaw will start at shooting guard in Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The Raptors had confirmed their starting lineup but opted to alter it minutes before tip-off by going small and inserting McCaw in the first-unit. He has averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across 31.4 minutes in 11 starts this season.