Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Leaves Sunday's game

McCaw left Sunday's preseason game against the Bulls with a twisted left knee and will not return, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

McCaw limped off the floor after suffering the injury, and it's not too shocking that he will not return. Consider McCaw day-to-day until the Raptors can provide another update on him, but the team has just one preseason game remaining when they travel to Brooklyn on Friday.

