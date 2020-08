McCaw will leave the NBA bubble in Orlando to receive treatment on his left knee, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The 24-year-old hasn't played in the bubble while he deals with a recurrence of the benign mass on his left knee. McCaw missed 21 of the first 23 games of the season after undergoing surgery to address the issue in November, but he's recently been experiencing soreness. He has no timeline for his return and should be considered out indefinitely.