McCaw (knee) is probable for Friday's game at Minnesota, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The 25-year-old has yet to play this season while recovering from knee surgery, but he's expected to be available for his season debut Friday. McCaw averaged 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.5 minutes over 37 appearances last season, but he figures to have a limited role as he comes off an extended absence.