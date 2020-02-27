Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Likely to play Friday
McCaw (illness) is likely to play Friday against the Hornets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
McCaw has missed the past three games while recovering from an illness, but he was able to get shots up after Thursday's practice. More information on his status may arrive following the team's Friday morning shootaround.
