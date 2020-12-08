site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-patrick-mccaw-limited-in-practice | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Limited in practice
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCaw (knee) has been limited in practice, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
McCaw is still dealing with a knee injury that left him unable to participate in the bubble. He should be considered questionable for the Raptors' first preseason game Saturday against the Hornets.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read