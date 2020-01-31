Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Logs 20 minutes
McCaw had four points (2-2 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Cavaliers.
McCaw rejoined the rotation following a four-game absence with a broken nose. While he has earned at least 20 minutes in all but two of his 24 appearances this season, with both of those taking place across his first three games of 2019-20, McCaw remains a modest contributor best reserved for use in deeper formats.
